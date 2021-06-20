Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the May 13th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Culp by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Culp by 6,924.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

CULP opened at $17.31 on Friday. Culp has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Culp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.52%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

