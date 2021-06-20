CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CONE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an in-line rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.40. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 128.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at $2,752,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 25.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

