D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,800 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

