Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 10,000 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 556.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 199,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after acquiring an additional 52,765 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,878,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $126.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.33.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.68.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

