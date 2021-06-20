Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 23.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $32,563,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,666,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,606,000 after purchasing an additional 910,767 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,646,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,363 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $12,349,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,136.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 615,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $954,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $756,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 542,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,098,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 24.23%. On average, analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

