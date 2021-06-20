Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.04 Million Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,548,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,390,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 837,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,370,000 after buying an additional 50,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 13.5% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 243,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,755,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.33.

BGNE stock opened at $321.81 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $175.45 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,055,847. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

