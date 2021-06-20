Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $18.91 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.53.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

