Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 20,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,913,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after buying an additional 1,378,912 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after buying an additional 1,361,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,202,000 after buying an additional 375,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 550,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,390,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $105,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,070 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,485. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 724.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

