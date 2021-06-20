Daniel V. Malloy Sells 27,126 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Stock

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 27,126 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $287,535.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel V. Malloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Daniel V. Malloy sold 36,977 shares of SiriusPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $382,711.95.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of SiriusPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $650,002.36.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 33.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

