Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Data I/O were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 28.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Data I/O by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Data I/O by 20.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Data I/O by 20.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.12. Data I/O Co. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $95,698.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,258.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $149,625.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,064 shares of company stock valued at $339,965. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

