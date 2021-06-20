David J. Shirk Sells 48,167 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00.

SABR stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.26. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sabre by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sabre by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Sabre by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter.

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.