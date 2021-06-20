David Ritchie Ferguson Buys 78 Shares of Nucleus Financial Group plc (LON:NUC) Stock

Nucleus Financial Group plc (LON:NUC) insider David Ritchie Ferguson acquired 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £148.98 ($194.64).

David Ritchie Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, David Ritchie Ferguson purchased 80 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

LON NUC opened at GBX 186 ($2.43) on Friday. Nucleus Financial Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £142.24 million and a PE ratio of 45.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Nucleus Financial Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across various tax wrappers and asset choices, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, ETFs, and investment trusts.

