Deeper Network Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0779 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $30.08 million and $1.91 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00137666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00181732 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,038.89 or 1.00304333 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.00827167 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

