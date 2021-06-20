Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLVHF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $126.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.72. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

