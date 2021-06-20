Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at KeyCorp

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denbury has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.20.

Get Denbury alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $75.82.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denbury will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.