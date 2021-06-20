Denison Mines (TSE:DML) PT Raised to C$1.80

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

DML stock opened at C$1.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 12.71. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.64.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$152,337. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 747,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,521.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

