Denison Mines (TSE:DML) PT Raised to C$1.90 at Cormark

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.90 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DML has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of DML opened at C$1.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.45. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$2.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total value of C$218,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$228,124.66. Over the last three months, insiders sold 747,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,521.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.