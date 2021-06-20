DerivaDAO Trading 30.1% Higher Over Last Week (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $2.69 or 0.00007511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 30.1% against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $70.22 million and approximately $107,361.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00057947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00134897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00176078 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,841.34 or 1.00036640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.87 or 0.00862090 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

