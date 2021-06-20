Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €150.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DB1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €152.62 ($179.55).

DB1 stock opened at €144.95 ($170.53) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €140.03. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12-month high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

