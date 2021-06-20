Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Kevin Kennedy Sells 350 Shares

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Kevin Kennedy sold 150 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

Shares of DLR opened at $154.20 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

