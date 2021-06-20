DigitalBits (XDB) Price Down 13.3% This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $24.22 million and approximately $160,148.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.82 or 0.00423694 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003578 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017219 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.08 or 0.01038853 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,911,271 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

