Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Gap Down to $4.10

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.88. Diversified Healthcare Trust shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 3,096 shares.

DHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $960.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

