DOC.COM (MTC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.27 Million

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. DOC.COM has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $2,396.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One DOC.COM coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00024356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.51 or 0.00763367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00044993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00083887 BTC.

DOC.COM Coin Profile

DOC.COM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 765,689,062 coins. The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

DOC.COM Coin Trading

