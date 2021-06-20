DODO (DODO) Price Tops $1.27

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One DODO coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00003571 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. DODO has a market cap of $139.92 million and $20.76 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00024338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.71 or 0.00763756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00083930 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

