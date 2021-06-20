DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Up to $7.89

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $8.20. DouYu International shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 3,958 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOYU. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86 and a beta of 0.78.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in DouYu International by 279.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 151,095 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DouYu International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in DouYu International by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 247,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 139,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.