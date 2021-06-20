Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 692,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $18,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dropbox by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $59,989,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4,942.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after buying an additional 1,285,984 shares during the period. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $104,557.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,958 shares of company stock worth $4,342,192 over the last three months. 23.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

