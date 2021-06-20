Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Trading Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00056979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00136709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00181016 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,896.30 or 0.99905109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.82 or 0.00830615 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

