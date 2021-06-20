E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,159 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $180.69 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $183.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

