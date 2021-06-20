Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of EFR opened at $14.16 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
