Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:ETO opened at $29.07 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
