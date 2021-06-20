Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.45 and last traded at $34.45. Approximately 401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 607,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ebix in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ebix by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ebix by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ebix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

