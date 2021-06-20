EHang (NASDAQ:EH) vs. Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Financial Contrast

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EHang and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spirit Airlines 1 6 9 0 2.50

EHang presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.41%. Spirit Airlines has a consensus target price of $40.57, indicating a potential upside of 22.39%. Given Spirit Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than EHang.

Risk and Volatility

EHang has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang -48.90% -30.32% -18.90% Spirit Airlines -34.21% -39.67% -10.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EHang and Spirit Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $27.60 million 73.86 -$13.43 million ($0.24) -155.21 Spirit Airlines $1.81 billion 1.99 -$428.70 million ($8.48) -3.91

EHang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spirit Airlines. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats EHang on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

