Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

NYSE ELAN opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

