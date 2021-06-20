Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Eldorado Gold reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

EGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,932 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 14,139,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,649,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,037,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 726,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,637,000 after buying an additional 566,999 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,715. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

