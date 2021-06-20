Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Raised to Sell at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ECIFY. UBS Group raised shares of Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electricité de France presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.27.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Electricité de France’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

