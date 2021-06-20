Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Elis stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53. Elis has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

About Elis

Elis SA provides linen and work wear textile, hygiene, and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers table, kitchen, and hotel linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; floor protection mats, mops, and wiping cloths; industrial wipers; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; and pest control, insect control, or disinfection services.

