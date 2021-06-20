Emirex Token Price Hits $0.51 (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Emirex Token has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Emirex Token coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emirex Token has a total market capitalization of $13.67 million and approximately $997,695.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00024412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.37 or 0.00732027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00043449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00083149 BTC.

Emirex Token Profile

EMRX is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com . The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

