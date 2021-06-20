Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 434,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164,431 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -85.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

