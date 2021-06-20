Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Receives $25.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPAC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CJS Securities started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $20,650,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after purchasing an additional 575,481 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,287,000 after acquiring an additional 155,804 shares during the period.

NYSE EPAC opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.