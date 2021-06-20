Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 374.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90,233 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Enphase Energy worth $18,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $165.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.50 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,911,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

