Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

Shares of ESVIF stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

