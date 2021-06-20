Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chemed were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Chemed by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 131,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chemed by 28.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Chemed by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $470.27 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $482.07.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $484,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,069,052.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,708 shares of company stock valued at $4,238,428 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

