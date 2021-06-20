Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $6.36 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,263 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 42,964 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rollins by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,747,000 after acquiring an additional 512,168 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Rollins by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 111,584 shares during the period. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

