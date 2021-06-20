Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,185 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $561,311,000 after acquiring an additional 476,602 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,308,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,512,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 117.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,280,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,413,000 after acquiring an additional 691,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $289,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $338,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

