Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $221,000 Stock Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lydall were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Lydall by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lydall by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:LDL opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Lydall, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $599.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 3.04.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

