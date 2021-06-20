Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $250,000 Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 810,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,995,000 after purchasing an additional 376,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.