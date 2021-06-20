Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

OLK opened at $30.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

