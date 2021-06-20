Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,250 The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHYF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 93,219 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 756,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 427,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 54,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth about $13,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of SHYF opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $569,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,752,553.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,000. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

