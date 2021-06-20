Equities Analysts Set Expectations for XPO Logistics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for XPO Logistics in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ FY2021 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.38.

NYSE:XPO opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $153.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.29.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,700,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 715,818 shares of company stock worth $97,035,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

