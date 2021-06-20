Ergoteles LLC Makes New $579,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7,068.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,683,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,805,000 after buying an additional 8,562,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.80.

